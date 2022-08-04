PDMA releases funds to 23 districts for monsoon preparedness

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday released Rs 305 million funds to district administrations of 23 districts for monsoon preparedness and payment of compensation to affected people.

According to an official communiqué issued here, Rs 30 million were released for each tank, Nowshera and DI Khan while Rs 20 million for each Karak and Mansehra.

Similarly, Rs 15 million were released to each Buner, Kohat and Dir Lower and Rs 10 Dir Upper, Lakki Marwat, Chitral Upper, Shangla, Swabi, Swat, Bannu, South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Charsadda and Peshawar.

PDMA has already provided relief and other goods to all district governments who are involved in distribution of relief amounts and goods among the flood affected people, it added.

The authority claimed that the district administrations have more than enough funds in their accounts and there would be no shortage of funds in provision of relief goods, payment of compensation amounts and for continuing relief and rescue activities in the affected districts.