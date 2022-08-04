Asad orders recruitment on 4,000 vacant posts in Pakistan Post

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood has ordered recruitment on more than four thousand vacant posts in Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD). Spokesperson of Pakistan Post said that on the directives of Minister of Communications, more than 600 closed post offices had been reopened which were closed by the previous government. The previous government had also planned to privatize the department and closed the post offices in rural parts of the country, he added. With the initiatives taken by Maulana Asad, more facilities and services would be available to millions of Pakistanis at their doorstep, he said, adding that direct and indirect employment resources would be available to thousands of families. He said that Postal Service was a 150-years-old department which had been providing services all over the world including Pakistan. Savings bank, pension, money order and other services would be restored digitally and more facilities will be provided to the people at their doorstep, he added.