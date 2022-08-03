Alia Bhatt is ‘dumb and senseless’. Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt broke the silence on being called ‘dumb’ and ‘unintelligent’ ever since her debut days in the industry.

In her recent conversation with an India-based media outlet, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star finally addressed the long-carrying ‘stupid’ tags since her debut ‘Koffee With Karan’ appearance where she named Prithviraj Chauhan instead of Dr Pranab Mukherjee as the President of India during one of the segments.

As reminded time and again of the 2013 incident, she was again quizzed to name the new President of the country, where she swiftly answered “Droupadi Murmu Ji”.

When further asked about the evolution into this smarter and wiser self, Alia Bhatt replied, “I love it when people think I am unintelligent or ‘oh she is so dumb’.”

“I genuinely do, because firstly, they make so many memes on me, which adds to the popularity and you are loving my movies,” the actor elaborated. “I am still part of the movies, so I must be doing something possibly right within the movie business.”

The actor further opined that she doesn’t consider bookish or general knowledge as intelligence, as to survive in the world one needs to be emotionally intelligent. “I am not by the book. That is something that I say very loudly,” she added.

Bhatt also admitted that she doesn’t remember much of what was taught in school books, but what was learned from the interactions with her teachers.

Moreover, Alia also quoted her father Mahesh Bhatt to back her stance on the conversation. “My father says ‘rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent’.”

She narrated, “I had this interview on 23rd July when somebody asked me who is the President of India and I was like right now the ceremony hasn’t happened yet, so I am not sure what to say. So I would rather not say anything.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt wrapped up filming for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ earlier this month, while she is awaiting the release of the Netflix movie Darlings, slated to release on the portal on August 5. ‘Darlings’ is her debut title as a producer.