Stock markets waver, oil prices sink

Oil prices tumbled Monday following surprisingly weak China manufacturing data, while global stocks were mixed ahead of key jobs data, earnings and central bank announcements.

China’s closely-watched Purchasing Managers’ Index of manufacturing activity shrank in July as the result of weak demand and the strict zero-Covid measures imposed in parts of the country. The index, a key gauge of manufacturing activity in the world’s second-biggest economy, came in at 49.0 in July, down from 50.2 June and below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. While sweeping curbs have eased in major hubs such as Shanghai and Beijing, sporadic lockdowns in other cities and towns have kept businesses and consumers worried with few signs of the policy easing. “Oil prices were under pressure after weak Chinese manufacturing figures which really show the continuing impact of lockdowns on the country’s economy,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Oil traders also standing by for another output decision by the OPEC+ group of major crude-producing nations on Wednesday. Wall Street stocks ended modestly lower after a choppy session as petroleum-linked shares retreated. London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down a bit while the Frankfurt DAX was flat at the close. In corporate news, Asia-focused lender HSBC provided another boost with a “bullish” outlook, alongside its intention to revert to quarterly shareholder dividends next year. HSBC shares jumped by more than 6pc in the British capital. On Wall Street, Boeing surged 6.1pc as it moved closer to final regulatory approval to resume deliveries of its 787 jet.