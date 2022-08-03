Imran agrees to only 18-member Punjab cabinet

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leadership has failed to convince their ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the size of cabinet in Punjab as the latter had taken strong exception to a bulky-sized cabinet in the province, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

The TV channel reported that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi failed to convince the PTI chairman on having a good strength cabinet in the province. Imran Khan has reportedly agreed to a 18-member Punjab cabinet, all from his own party. All 18 cabinet members will be from PTI and PML-Q will only have the chief minister’s slot in the government.

The PTI chief has withdrawn two ministries that were given to the PML-Q in the former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar’s cabinet.

Sources privy to the matter added that Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Local Government, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Health, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal might get the Ministry of Housing and Works, and Dr Murad Ras is likely to get the Ministry of Federal Education.

Muhammad Basharat Raja is likely to be given the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Hashim Jawan Bakht might get Finance Ministry, Khurram Shahzad Virk would get the Ministry of Law and Justice, Raja Yassir Humayun is likely to get the Ministry of Higher Education and Muhammad Hashim Dogar may get the Ministry of Interior.

The sources added that Ali Afzal Sahi, Chaudhry Latif Nazar Gujjar, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan might also be assigned some ministries.