Tackling Energy Crisis in Bangladesh

There is no other option but to exercise individual caution to lessen Bangladesh’s energy issue. Oil, coal and natural gas used to produce electricity are important indicators of a nation’s overall economic success. Even a few years ago, the term “load shedding” was not novel because it was necessary to assure the correct supply of this generated electricity. However, the word is on the verge of extinction due to the success of the current administration in making power accessible. The recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the uncertainty brought about in the global energy market are having an impact on our nation’s electricity and energy sectors.

In addition, the country’s power production has already encountered challenges brought on by the anomalous rise in prices on the global market and the decline in the supply of basic fuel for electricity generation. The issue of load shedding to balance the generated power supply has thus returned to being a common occurrence. As a result, the oppressive summer heat and intense heat have gotten worse. Although the administration has taken several steps to address the power issue, no one can anticipate how long it will last. Therefore, there is no other choice except to use personal safety measures when utilizing electricity.

Electricity is a national and international asset, not someone’s personal possession. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every resident of the state to ensure that it is used properly to aid in the resolution of the situation. Without coordinated efforts from everyone, proper use of these collective resources cannot be guaranteed.

Therefore, we should all be aware of each other’s positions in light of this crucial issue and numerous government measures. In this situation, there is no other way to stop electricity wastage. If an economic attitude is developed toward the use of electricity, the total demand for power can be comparatively decreased. In this situation, the first step is to locate any areas where electricity is being used inefficiently, to guarantee that use is limited, and to look for alternate sources of electricity. The utilization of renewable natural resources must be enhanced to lessen our excessive reliance on technology, which is driving up the electricity demand.

Furthermore, by doing the following actions, it is feasible to significantly lower the amount of electricity that is wasted. One such example is using the microwave, rice cooker, and curry cooker as little as possible, and not turning on fans, lights, the P, C, oven, etc. unless absolutely required.

o Avoid attaching the charger to several spots on the wall unless absolutely necessary. Some electricity will be saved from waste by doing this.

o Making repairs to damaged electrical connections.

oElectric fans and lighting use electronics regulators.

oSince energy-saving bulbs consume significantly less electricity than standard bulbs when used every day, they should be urged to use them. oSince fans use less energy than ACs do, switching to fans shortly may be the wisest course of action.

o Making the most of daylight by leaving the house’s doors and windows open and avoiding using the lights during the day.

Aside from that, it’s important to refrain from using extravagances like a washing machine, a hair dryer, or a fan to dry your garments right now. Sunlight and solar power are your greatest bet in this situation. reducing reliance on heaters or geysers to heat water, acclimating to daylight, cutting back on festival lighting, and avoiding the wasteful use of electricity in shopping centres, markets, restaurants, etc.

“Don’t Burn Candle in Day Light”. “A person who lights a wax lamp at day time for his mental recreation, won’t light at his home in a time of need and see a lamp at night hour. (a famous quotation from a Bengali poem written by Krishna Chandra Mazumdar)

This is the right time to put this passage that you learned as a youngster into practice. Otherwise, we won’t be able to tolerate the current electricity crisis much longer. In addition, more power outages would hurt the economy of the nation. Sadly, despite the government’s numerous recommendations on how to use electricity, we continue to be idle. The primary causes of this apathy are our comfort-oriented mindset and the accessibility of power. However, there aren’t many safeguards in place at the moment to handle unforeseen circumstances. What will the outcome of my prudence in this circumstance be?

We must abandon this notion. Instead, if at all feasible, acquaintances, neighbours, and family members should be made aware of the negative effects of electricity waste on the national economy. If necessary, public awareness should be raised by advertising, leaflet distribution, or social media initiatives. since a nation is made up of all its citizens. Therefore, every one of our unique initiatives can play a key role in resolving the country’s crisis. For this reason, it is vital that we become aware of how we utilize power in all of our everyday household tasks.

Additionally, there is no other option to investigate alternative energy sources to find a long-term solution to the power situation. Solar energy, current and hydropower, wind farms, domestic wind energy, geothermal energy, and ocean thermal energy are a few examples of these sources. By assuring the correct use of these alternative sources, it is feasible to alleviate the electricity crisis for both the present and future generations in addition to preventing electricity waste.

The writer is a freelance columnist.