Pakistan to mark Youm-e-Istehsal on Aug 5 to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 (Thursday) to mark the third year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip IIoJK of its special status.

The government has planned a series of activities including seminars and conferences to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies in their support would be staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed the Indian forces.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world will also observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step taken by India on August 5, 2019.

The activists of all the political parties of the country will record protest over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of IIoJK through rallies and other activities.

The civil society organizations will also arrange seminars and other programs to highlight gross human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

One minute silence is to be observed across the country. Traffic to be halted for one minute and sirens will be played. The print media, Radio Pakistan and television channels will play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute silence.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards have been displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose the atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in IIoJK.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir its special status.

Sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon: Zahid Dar: Convener Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement Dr Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of the thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful soon.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr Zahid Ghani said that the early peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute had now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Subcontinent, as the delayed Kashmir dispute had already become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours.

The convener strongly condemned the Indian army’s aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied state’s special status. He said that India should withdraw the amendment to law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, adding that India had unleashed the worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

Dr Zahid also expressed grave concern over the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the held valley.

He urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise India for halting large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian army in IIOJK.