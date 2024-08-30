In recent years, Pakistan has seen a disturbing rise in cases of sexual violence, sparking outrage and calls for action from activists, politicians, and ordinary citizens alike. However, flawed narratives determined to see a woman as anything but weak or promiscuous still win by a large margin. As things appear, not a lot has been achieved by the constant vilification of this raging epidemic. In a rather disturbing development, two sisters in Peshawar have accused their married brother of rape. Although the local police are investigating the matter further, the suspect has already confessed to his crime albeit partially. That he refused a harrowing claim by one victim is bound to be taken up in a court of law where deeply embedded stereotypes would either pin her as someone of loose character or force her to withdraw her complaint altogether.

Our society loves to dabble in pretensions and thus, schools its women about the safety of their “char deewari.” Sitting in powerful seats, its men advise women to steer clear of night, public spaces, empty roads, and uncomfortable settings; their radar fixated on what they wear and how they speak. This sickly twisted mentality finds its followers everywhere–from biased investigation officers to lewd defence councils to misogynistic ideals commanding the direction of the judiciary’s gavel. Making a mockery of their “family-oriented” ideals, the screams echoing in the perceived sanctuaries, the horrors that unfold behind closed doors, nevertheless, do demand answers to some discomforting questions.

Unbelievable reports suggesting a rape every two minutes in this country hit headlines year after year yet the state has nothing to offer other than taking credit for pro-women legislation and hollow promises. These incidents would keep occurring with impunity because the culprits know they have nothing to fear. While a vast majority of the victims never dare step forward because of rife stigmatisation, a measly few that manage to reach the law enforcement authorities are seldom heard. Even in cases where initial actions are taken against the accused, consequences are rare. Every week, we come across another blood-curdling manifestation of male privilege. Every week, we repeat the same pledges to revolutionise the societal mindset, ensure that men understand the concept of consent and work towards the safety of all men and all women. Until we allow the vileness of the demons walking within us to ring these promises hollow, the cycle of violence will continue as it is. *