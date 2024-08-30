Imran believes only political parties can unite people

Imran-KhanThe founding chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has asserted that only political parties can unite the people, not the military.

“If the military could unite the people, then East Pakistan would not have separated,” he remarked.

Imran emphasised that PTI is the only party capable of bringing the nation together.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Friday, Imran expressed his concern about the country’s economic situation, describing it as the greatest challenge facing Pakistan.

“I heard earlier that investment in the country was at its lowest in 50 years, but now I’ve learned that this year it’s at the lowest in history”.

“The nation’s income is dwindling, debts are rising, and the country is heading towards destruction,” he stated, blaming political instability and growing terrorism for the worsening economy.

Imran criticised the February elections, calling them fraudulent and responsible for the ongoing political instability.

“On one hand, they blame us for the rise in terrorism due to our settlement plans, and now they claim it’s due to cross-border terrorism,” he said.

He questioned who would invest in a country plagued by terrorism from the TTP, criminals in Kacha, and insurgency in Balochistan, while secret agencies are focused on dismantling PTI.

Imran warned of the growing threat of provincialism in Pakistan, pointing to protests in Punjab over terrorism in Balochistan.

“PTI is the only federal party; the rest are regional. If PML-N and PPP stop honouring the boots, they will be finished,” he remarked, adding that PTI is the only party present in all four provinces and capable of uniting the nation. He expressed concern that the only federal party in the country is being weakened.

“Those making these decisions have no concern for the country. Given the current situation in Balochistan, our efforts should be directed towards bringing the Baloch people on board,” he said.

Imran also addressed the recent postponement of the Islamabad rally, noting that it had angered party workers.

“Other parties are holding rallies, but we weren’t allowed a single one. We postponed the rally out of concern for the nation, to prevent further chaos,” he explained.

He made it clear that there is no place in PTI for those who left the party during difficult times.

“I know who abandoned us during bad times. There are very few who left the party out of necessity. Those who were active during good times but left during hardships have no place with us,” Imran stated.

Imran also indicated that he would not take back those who left the party easily.

“I won’t name anyone, but those who simply walked away from the party won’t be taken back. However, those who endured hardships and remained loyal will have a better decision made in their favour,” he assured.

Imran criticised the lack of a fair trial in his case, saying, “Fair trial is my right, but here it’s being torn to shreds”.

“The more the situation deteriorates, the harsher the conditions become. I’m not allowed to meet party leaders or lawyers, and it’s been three weeks since I’ve even spoken to my children on the phone.”

During the media talk, prison officials prevented journalists from asking Imran questions.

When Imran objected, the deputy superintendent of the jail responded, saying, “There’s a court order that you cannot hold a press conference or media talk.”