The surging floods in Balochistan that have wrecked devastation in the territories have claimed the lives of nine more persons. The total death toll reached 130.

A report from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) states that many people have died in the province as a result of the excessive rains and flooding.

56 men, 33 women, and 47 kids were among those killed in the recent floods and strong rains. Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, and Khuzdar have all recorded the most fatalities.

Food and water are both in short supply for flood victims.

10 people die in roof collapses in AJK

In Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, severe rain caused a house’s roof to collapse on ten or more persons, killing at least ten of them and injuring four more (AJK).

The event happened at night while the deceased were sleeping inside the house, according to rescue personnel.

Among the dead were women and children. The wounded were taken urgently to a hospital.

It was discovered that two families were residing in the home, whose roof had fallen due to heavy rain.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, the prime minister of AJK, expressed sorrow and condolences over the deaths of those involved in the roof collapse tragedy.

Punjab and Islamabad Weather

Several cities of Punjab have been submerged amid heavy monsoon rains.

It has been reported that people are moving to safe places in the villages of Jhang.

In Rangpur, the low-lying areas are under water due to flood in Chenab River. People are facing difficulties due to closure of roads.

In Punjab, areas including Potohar, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Gujranwala are likely to receive more rains with strong winds and thundershowers.

Similarly, areas including Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan are also likely to receive more rain with gusty winds and thundershowers.

Moreover, heavy rain is expected at few places in Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore, according to the Meteorological Department.

Moreover, Islamabad is expected to remain partly cloudy with gusty winds and thundershower, according to the Meteorological Department.

Balochistan Weather

In Balochistan, areas including Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhail, Qila Abdullah and Pishin are likely to receive more rains with gusty winds and thunderstorm.

Similarly, rain with thunderstorms is likely in areas including Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Sibi and Chaman.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas including Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Chitral and Kohistan are likely to receive more rain with strong winds and thunderstorm, the Meteorological Department said.

Similarly, areas including Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Kurram, Bajaur, Khyber, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan are also likely to receive more rain with gusty winds and thundershower.

AJK and GB Weather

In Kashmir, areas including Bhimbar, Kotli, Mirpur, Sidhnoti, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian Bala, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley are likely to receive rain with strong winds and thundershower.

Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan is also expected to remain cloudy with gusty winds and thundershowers, according to the Meteorological Department.

Sindh Weather

Weather in Sindh will remain hot and humid, according to the Meteorological Department.

Areas including Karachi, Thattha, Mithi and suburbs may get rain with strong winds and thunderstorm.