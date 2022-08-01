Thai Buddhist monk visits Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR: A Buddhist Monk Arayawangso from Thailand on Sunday visited the Peshawar Museum along with 20 followers.

He expressed his interest in Gandhara and various relics of Buddhist civilisation kept in the museum.

Arayawangso said that he would write a book by researching the Buddhist relics in Taxila, Havelian, Swat and Peshawar.

He added that the book would also be translated into different languages.

The book, he said would be used as a reference for research papers in the world.

“I want to tell the world that the smiles of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Thailand match each other,” Arayawangso said.

“Buddha followers living in 32 countries have been coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as there is complete peace here,” he said.

“There are many opportunities for religious tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides natural scenery tourism,” Dr Abdul Samad, the director archaeology and museums, told this news agency.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there were holy places of six religions of the world. “Like the people of Peshawar, the food of Peshawar is also of high quality,” Dr Samad said while briefing the delegation.