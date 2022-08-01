Balochitan facing serious situation due to heavy rains, floods: Samina

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday said it was the first priority of the government to control the situation caused by recent heavy rains and floods in Balochistan as soon as possible.

In a statement, she expressed her sorrow over losses of lives in recent monsoon rain. She said that due to the recent heavy spell, the people have suffered a lot due to loss of life and property. She said that the provincial government would not leave the people alone in this difficult time.

She said that the loss of precious human lives due to the rains and the coming floods in the inner province, including the provincial capital Quetta, the property and livestock have also been washed away in the water, standing crops have been destroyed while the infrastructure has also been severely damaged.

She said that emergency steps were being taken to provide all possible relief and assistance to the people so that the problems of the people could be resolved.

She said that under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, his team was continuing the relief activities in the affected areas day and night and all government missionaries and resources were being utilized in this regard. She appealed to support the people, the government institutions, the Pakistan Army and Navy during rescue and relief operations.

She said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo visited the areas severely affected by rains and floods and assured the victims of immediate relief and rehabilitation.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that all our focus was on providing relief to the victims as soon as possible. Along with this, the government is also assessing the losses of precious lives, crops and livestock and after the analysis, their losses will be remedied, she added.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the destroyed communication links were being restored on war footing and all the resources were being used for the rehabilitation of the victims.

In Balochistan, the rescue and rehabilitation work has been accelerated as soon as possible in the rain-affected districts, and in this regard, PDMA district administration and other organizations are playing their role for the rescue and treatment of the victims, she noted.

She said that Pakistan Army and Navy troops were also helping the civil administration in the affected areas, which was commendable. She said that soldiers of the Pakistan Army were transporting the people trapped in the flood to safe places through helicopters, while food and medical aid were also being provided to the affected population.

She said that the situation in the affected districts was dangerously bad and the people have suffered severe loss of life and property, entire villages have been washed away in flood channels, thousands of people have been rendered homeless and hundreds of houses have been destroyed.

She said that work was going on an emergency basis for the early rehabilitation of the people in the affected areas and to compensate for their losses.

He said that the restoration and relief activities of the affected bridges and roads are being carried out.

She expressed satisfaction with the performance and efforts of PDMA and other related institutions and said that the relief operations of the concerned institutions as well as the Pakistan Army and FC in the affected areas are a source of strength. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that in past, no planning has been done to deal with natural calamities.

She said that there was a big need for comprehensive planning to deal with natural disasters in the future and in this regard the present government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would make positive progress for the necessary planning so that such situations could not occur in the future.