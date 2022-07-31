Justice Dispensed, Not A Judicial Coup

All the crap uttered in the last few days by the PDM against the Superior Judiciary was disgusting. This was backed by a well-orchestrated social media campaign that was filthy and revolting. Their script and its formatting were similar to that seen in Godfather films when the Sicilian Mafia attempts to discredit judges hearing their cases. Our Mafia Dons are a crude version, lacking sophistication or creativity. Their threats are without substance and backed by bogus arguments.

Our degeneration is in every segment of society. It took me down memory lane. Growing up in Abottabad, we lived in the same vicinity as late Justice Sajjad Ahmad Jan. His wife and my mother were very close. His twin sons, Tariq and Atiq, were my friends and class fellows. We used to play on their spacious lawn. Jan sb was a very successful lawyer and socially very active, a regular in Abottabad Club. His clients included Nawabs of Dir and Amb states. They would show up in their fancy cars, which we found very intriguing. Jan sb would indulge us by allowing us to climb inside to satisfy our curiosity.

Jan sb was elevated to High Court in West Pakistan. Suddenly everything changed. He withdrew from all social activities and became inaccessible. It was explained that he had adopted the code of conduct for judges of the higher judiciary. His respect was universal and people would open up roads when he drove out of his residence. Many years later when I was President of the PU Union, I met him in his sprawling Lahore residence. He was then the Chief Election Commissioner. Affectionate as always, we spoke on many subjects. I want to share his response to two questions. “Uncle what do you miss most?” Without hesitation, he said in Hindko “Sangian naal behna,” which translates to “being in the company of friends.” “What do you treasure the most?” His reply took on a new meaning in current settings, “after my family the universal respect given to judiciary.”

Compare to the present onslaught by this regime on totally false premises. This Sicilian Mafia has opened fire on members of the Judiciary through Maulana Fazal, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sana and their side kicks. It has all emanated from an open and shut case of wrong counting by a misguided minion, turncoat Mazari. PDM’s ridiculous demand for a full court was neither justified nor legal. This imported regime is pursuing anti-national agenda to accentuate political instability for personal gains. It will perpetuate economic decline with disastrous consequences.

It is a classic case of a dog in the manger. PDM leadership’s vicious personal attacks on Supreme Court exceed all legal boundaries. Hats off to the Chief Justice for showing restraint against such obnoxious behaviour without reacting. They should be hauled in for contempt to safeguard the sanctity of the Supreme Court. It is time that these bullies and mafias are given a slap to be woken up. No one is above the law.

This small gang of crooks have been totally cordoned off by the popular sentiment displayed throughout the country by millions who attended the call given by Imran Khan. It was to show gratitude to Superior Judiciary for upholding the rule of law. These three judges were part of the five-judge bench that declared Qasim Suri’s ruling illegal. At that time, PDM could not stop singing their praises. What hypocrisy!

It is becoming clearly evident that the PDM coterie is confused, directionless, and without any narrative or purpose. Intense differences are emerging amongst their ranks. PM Shahbaz and his group are desperately splashing around to find a mooring. Nawaz Sharif and his mouthpiece Maryam are attempting to play the victim card and take on an anti-establishment narrative. Splits will become more prominent soon.

Piecemeal acceptance of resignations of PTI members in the national assembly has started. Are we headed for yet another round of by-elections wherein PML (N) will get a bloody nose? This brainless lot is myopic. They are so territorial and infuriated by their loss in Punjab that they are totally oblivious of the impending economic disaster. Pakistan’s financial outlook is deteriorating at breakneck speed. Rupee devaluation is reaching the red zone. International agencies are downgrading us. They are nothing short of being deaf, dumb and blind.

IK’s speech during the “Tashakur rally” was like a whiff of fresh air. He has started to look beyond the current crisis. The way he has navigated adversity since April has not only endeared him to the masses, it has earned him respect from strategists and political scientists. He has definitely emerged as a statesman of great stature. We are living in an era of national reconstruction. History is in the making.

He has made overseas Pakistanis the main plank for the way forward. Absolutely correct. They are ready and willing. I believe he will learn from the missteps of 2018 where loyalty was the sole criterion. This time around he must surround himself with a loyal, competent team of high stature and integrity as early as possible. They should have footprints in different geographic regions. Blueprints should be prepared to cover ease of doing business, and a special legal framework to prevent bottlenecks. Bureaucratic chokeholds have to be eliminated. All the sectors have to be revived. It should be led by IT technology services where the sky is the limit. It is a great beginning.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.