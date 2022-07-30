LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi was elected Speaker of the Punjab Assembly unopposed after no other candidate filed nomination papers for the post.

A notification declaring Wasiq Qayyum’s success will be issued shortly.

The Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s seat fell vacant after Dost Muhammad Mazari was removed through a no-confidence motion submitted by the PTI. Punjab Assembly Saturday morning passed a no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari to remove him from the office of deputy speaker.

Imran Khan and other party leaders severely criticised Mazari for his ruling, which deprived Pervez Elahi of becoming the chief minister after he rejected 10 votes from the PML-Q.