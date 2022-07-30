Young woman dies after eating Maggi noodles

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman died after consuming rat poison that she accidentally put in her Maggi.

Police said that the woman, identified as Rekha Nishad, had laced tomatoes to kill rats in the house on July 21. While watching TV, she accidentally put the poisoned tomato in her Maggi noodles.

She started vomiting hours after eating her meal and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where she passed away during treatment.

The incident occurred in Pascal wadi in Malad. Rekha Nishad lived with her husband and brother-in-law.

Local police said, “There is no foul play. We have registered an accidental death report.”