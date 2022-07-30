No bilateral meetings scheduled between Pakistan and India, FM Bilawal

The Federal Minister for Foreign affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated that Pakistan has no intentions to meet with India on a bilateral basis while he is currently in attendance at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

On the sidelines of the conference, which is being held in connection with preparations for the SCO Heads of State meeting set to take place in September, Bilawal held six bilateral talks with foreign ministers of Central Asian nations.

With his colleagues from Afghanistan, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, Bilawal attended meetings.

“There are no plans of any meetings between Indian and Pakistani prime ministers in September,” Bilawal said, adding that both India and Pakistan are part of the SCO and the two countries are only engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the organisation.

The foreign minister said: “India is our neighbouring country. While one can decide on a lot of things, one cannot choose its neighbours, therefore, we should get used to living with them.”

Bilawal recalled that after 2019, constructive dialogue with India became difficult, while statements based on Islamophobia by Indian officials are further creating hurdles in dialogue.

“We are trying to develop economic prospects for our people,” the foreign minister insisted.

He added that the administration is committed to strengthening economic ties with all nations, including the US.

The foreign minister responded, “There is no truth to Imran Khan’s statements,” in response to a question regarding Imran Khan’s criticism of the coalition administration for having allegedly poor relations with the US.

“Khan tried to strengthen relations with Washington when he was in power,” he said, adding: “What is our fault if he failed to boost ties with the US?”

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal shared his experience of his first interaction at the SCO-CFM in Tashkent.

“My first interaction at the SCO-CFM in Tashkent. Emphasised organisation’s important role [and] reiterated [Pakistan’s] commitment to collective efforts in achieving regional peace [and] economic prosperity,” he wrote.