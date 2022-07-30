Mishal Malik writes a letter to Modi

Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Malik has written a letter to Modi Modi against his husband’s unjust sentence without fulfilling justice parameters.

Mishaal Malik writes a letter to Modi

According to details, Mishal wrote in the letter to Indian PM that Yasin is very ill due to the torture inflicted upon him in the Indian jail. Yasin’s sentence is contrary to justice and undemocratic, she added.

Mishal Malik added that despite multiple requests by Yasin, Indian officials have not presented him in court. The trial enforces the perception that the proceedings are one-sided and biased, she added.

An Indian court sentenced the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

My video msg on 8th day of hunger strike unto death of my husband Yasin Malik who is in ICU. I’ve written a letter 2 @narendramodi @PMOIndia warning if anything happens 2 my Husband the Indian state will be responsible!#YasinWifeWritesLetter2Modi #JusticeForYasinMalik pic.twitter.com/RCaFSWenRS — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) July 30, 2022

Narendra Modi-led’s fascist Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists and lodged them in different jails in occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and demanding their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

It is to be noted that the Indian court had reserved the verdict of the case against Yasin on May 19, 2022.