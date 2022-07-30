Pakistani film maker won the international short film festival

Quetta: Safar Ali Danish, won the international short film festival. His short film “Parwaz Dar Shab” (Flying in Darkness) won the best short film international at 8th “Shahr International film festival Iran”. The win is amongst 90 Countries and 1050+ submissions.

“Parwaz dar shab” (Flying in Darkness) is a story of a Hazar girl Najeeba. Najeeba a young girl, eldest daughter left in the family, run demised father’s vegetable vendor. Her father is martyred in an explosion at the fruit market in Hazar Ganji, Quetta. While living in a male dominant society, she has to confront the harsh realities that makes her take some tough life decisions.

Safar graduated from Iqra University Karachi in major of Film and Tv. He has Produced, wrote, directed and edited many documentaries and short films.

The veteran film maker, won 9 international awards in different countries.

His Documentary film “Udaan Sitaron Ki” has won 7 National Awards at different film festivals.

His documentary film “A Journey Through Perseverance” has won 1st prize at Green belief film festival by Pakistan Television (Home).