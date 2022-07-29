Grand ceremony regarding 75th Independence day of Pakistan to be held in Lahore Fort

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman said that grand Ceremony regarding 75th Independence Day of Pakistan would be held in Hazoori Bagh, Lahore Fort and Chief Minister Punjab would be the Chief Guest.

He said that special invitation would be sent to heroes of Pakistan Movements for their participation in the ceremony. He instructed to arrange all security and allied concerns on special mode due to Golden Jubilee of Independence Day of Pakistan.

He directed to arrange camps in all zones to create national festivity for celebrations of Yom e Azaadi of Pakistan. He said that, in Hazoori Bagh ceremony, hundreds of Scouts and specially dressed students, bands would impart colours of songs, drum beating etc.

On 14 August, Independence Day of Pakistan, at 5 different places of Lahore fireworks would be done, he said. He directed to establish Covid SoP,s in ceremony as per instructions of Health department.

He said that Aiwan e Iqbal venue should be in hand in case of rain as a backup for the ceremony. He directed all AC’s to supervise the preparation of 50 plateforms for huge sized National flags, hoisting on 14th of August in all tehsils with the collaboration of private sector.

He also said to PHA to make that sure that city’s main roads should be cleared of all advertising banners except of National flags or banners on themes of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Commissioner Lahore, today, chaired the meeting regarding arrangements of 75th Yom e Aazadi of Pakistan. DC Lahore, Rangers officers, all AC’s, all CMO’s of MCL participated in meeting.