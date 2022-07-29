IIU extends last date of admissions till August 05

ISLAMABAD: International Islamic University (IIU) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for admission (Fall 2022 semester) till August 05, 2022.

The decision has been taken to facilitate more candidates who intend to apply for admission. IIU has offered admission to BS/MS/PhD programs in 10 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Technology, and Shariah and Law.

Applicants may apply online by visiting the IIU website or this link http://admission.iiu.edu.pk. Male applicants may call at 051-9019749 and female applicants may call at 051-9019327 for guidance and details.