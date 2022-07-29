Punjab Assembly’s session to elect new speaker begins

LAHORE: The session to elect a new speaker of the Punjab Assembly has begun. PTI and PML-Q have jointly nominated Sibtain Khan.

The Opposition has nominated PML-N’s MPA Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar. The seat of the Punjab Assembly fell vacant after the former office bearer, Pervez Elahi’s election as the Punjab chief minister.

Punjab Assembly Thursday approved the tabling of a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders severely criticised the deputy speaker for his ruling.

Raja Bisharat submitted a motion of no-confidence against Mazari and the house’s majority approved the no-confidence motion.