LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

PTI leader Raja Basharat has submitted the no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker in the Punjab Assembly.

The election of the speaker assembly will be conducted tomorrow [Friday] at 4pm for which the nomination papers can be submitted till 5pm today while the scrutiny of the documents will take place at 5:10 pm.

PTI has nominated Sibtain Khan for the speaker’s slot and Wasiq Qayyum as the deputy speaker. The seat fell vacant after speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab on Tuesday, July 26.

The treasury members including Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, Rashid Hafeez, Malik Akhter Ali, and Rai Taimur Bhatti accompanied Sibtain Khan to the Punjab Assembly secretary’s office.

The opposition candidate, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, was flanked by Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Samiullah Khan, and Ali Haider Gillani, during submission of nomination papers for the speaker slot. . The nomination papers were scrutinised by PA Secretary Inayatullah Lak and found in order and correct. Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started with Panel of Chairman Waseem Khan Badozai in the chair.