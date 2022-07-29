The PTI Friday defended Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi, who is facing corruption charges in the United States, as the government criticized PTI Chairperson Imran Khan for receiving funds from the Abraaj Group founder after a damning Financial Times report. Arif Naqvi and Imran Khan have done nothing wrong: Fawad

As the country awaits the verdict reserved by the Election Commission of Pakistan into the PTI’s prohibited funding, an expose by the Financial Times has blown the lid off Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi’s involvement in the party’s finances and how a significant portion of its funding in 2013 was of foreign origin.

According to the report, “Naqvi transferred three installments directly to the PTI in 2013. Adding up to a total of $2.12 million”.

In response, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry asked local media not to portray “our people as villains”, as when a Pakistani Muslim’s influence crosses a certain benchmark, it is not welcomed by the “Israeli lobby”.

عارف نقوی پر امریکہ نے کیس کیا ہے، کیس کیا ہے کہ آپ نے امریکی مالیاتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی، اس طرح کے الزامات لگا کر BCCI کو بند کیا گیا سوال یہ ہے ہم کیوں ایک پروپیگنڈے کا حصہ بنیں جب کہ ہمیں معلوم ہے اس کے پیچھے اسرائیلی لابی ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 29, 2022

Abbasi slams Khan, demands details of transactions

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government has requested the election commission. It will reveal the details of funds that Khan’s party received so people can see it for themselves.

“Yesterday, an institution like the Financial Times reported that Arif Naqvi held a match in London. Arif Naqvi told the participants that their participation money would go to a charity.”

The FT reported that the guests — who participated in Naqvi’s “Wootton T20 Cup” — were asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 each.

The former prime minister alleged that Naqvi donated Rs55 million into the bank accounts of PTI. “…but PTI provided no trace of those transactions.”

He also further alleged that Khan’s party received funds from companies in the United States. “If Khan’s hands are clean, he should provide details [of transactions] since day one.”