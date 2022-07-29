LAHORE: The prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have seen a third increase in days with distributors. A nationwide strike and sit-in against the hike are about to take place.

Chairman of LPG distributors association Irfan Khokhar said that the mafia has completed the hat-trick of hikes in LPG prices. Rs30 has been increased in 48 hours without a notification from the government.

LPG prices increased to Rs250

“The LPG price per kilogram has reached Rs250,” he said. He also threatened to stage a protest and sit-in against the hike if government doesn’t regulate prices immediately.

On July 01, OGRA announced an increase of Rs1.66 per kg in the price of LPG for July.

LPG prices increased to Rs250

According to details, the LPG prices have gone up by Rs1.66 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs220.24 per kilogram.

After this increase, the domestic LPG cylinder will now be available at Rs2600.97 after witnessing a hike of Rs19.62 per kg for the month of July. It is pertinent to mention here that in June, the domestic cylinder of LPG was Rs2581.35.

