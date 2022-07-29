Time for clothing brands to launch “Muharram Collection”

Muharram apparel is now doomed to change forever thanks to the expansion of the fashion industry and the brands’ keen grasp of the market’s requirement.

A Twitter user tweeted, “Once again we arrive to the precipice of time where all brands will feel the raging need to launch a black and white collection smack before Muharram because Ofcourse people will need black clothes. Then they will accidentally make them in Chantilly lace, pure raw silk 90 gms.”

Once again we arrive to the precipice of time where all brands will feel the raging need to launch a black and white collection smack before Muharram because Ofcourse people will need black clothes. Then they will accidentally make them in Chantilly lace, pure raw silk 90 gms — Husn Hai Suhana (@Fatmounh) July 28, 2022

The meeting of Central Ruite- Hilal Committee is being held to sight the crescent of Muharramul- Haram in Quetta on Friday (today).