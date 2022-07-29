Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, July 29, 2022


Time for clothing brands to launch “Muharram Collection”

Web Desk

 

Muharram apparel is now doomed to change forever thanks to the expansion of the fashion industry and the brands’ keen grasp of the market’s requirement.

A Twitter user tweeted, “Once again we arrive to the precipice of time where all brands will feel the raging need to launch a black and white collection smack before Muharram because Ofcourse people will need black clothes. Then they will accidentally make them in Chantilly lace, pure raw silk 90 gms.”

The meeting of Central Ruite- Hilal Committee is being held to sight the crescent of  Muharramul- Haram in Quetta on Friday (today).

