Ukraine laments ‘Vladimir Putin’ chant at Istanbul match

Ukraine’s envoy to Turkey on Thursday expressed “sadness” over a chant of “Vladimir Putin” that rang out at a Champions League qualifying round football match in Istanbul involving Dynamo Kyiv.

Images on social media showed a section of Fenerbahce’s packed stadium singing the Russian president’s name in response to Dynamo’s first goal against the Istanbul side on Wednesday. The Ukrainians won the match 2-1 after drawing 0-0 in the home leg played in Poland because of Russia’s invasion.

They now progress to the third round of qualifying while Fenerbahce are knocked out. The chant appeared to be an attempt by Fenerbahce’s supporters to goad Dynamo’s fans at the park after the opening goal. “It is very sad to hear the words of support from Fenerbahce’s fans for a Russian murderer and aggressor who bombed our country,” Ukraine’s ambassador Vasyl Bodnar tweeted.

Fenerbahce said their fans’ behaviour “does not represent the stance and values of our club”.

“We condemn both our country and our club being implicated on this issue,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

Putin has questioned the Ukrainian nation’s right to exist and branded its leaders as “Nazis” who must be deposed.

The five-month war has claimed thousands of lives and featured relentless missile and rocket attacks against Ukrainian cities that have killed civilians daily.