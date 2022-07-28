Ehsas ration and sehat card to restart: Imran Khan surprised nation

Chairman PTI Imran Khan would meet with Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi to make some important decisions regarding the Punjab government.

According to sources, the PTI Chairman would also reinitiate the Ehsas program and Sehat Card. They were discontinued after the ouster of PTI’s provincial government in April.

PTI sources say that the decision to initiate the Ehsas ration card would also be made in today’s meeting. The card would enable poor people to buy subsidized ghee, flour, sugar, and other items.

They also added that they will reopen the shelters closed by the PML-N.

The CM Pervaiz Illahi would brief the PTI Chairman on the law and order situation of the province. They will also discuss the formation of the cabinet in the meeting.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, and Moosa Elahi attended the ceremony. Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Zain Qureshi, Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid, and others attended the ceremony.