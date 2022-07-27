The Constitution will continue to guide and strengthen Pakistan despite how much someone tries to meddle with it, PM

Islamabad: Addressing a National Assembly session in the federal capital PM Shehbaz said that those polls were the worst in the country’s history. “Those polls imposed a government through the process of rigging. The Constitution of Pakistan was drafted under the leadership of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and presented Pakistan as a strong, dynamic country before the world, He added.

The prime minister talked about the country’s faltering economy, the troubles that the government faced in a bid to rectify the situation and the devastation caused by the monsoon rainfalls in the country, among other issues.

He said that the provincial governments are working day and night in areas where people lost their lives and suffered economically due to the rains.

He also added that the PTI-led government took loans of more than Rs20,000 billion in three-and-a-half years, adding that millions of people lost their jobs and became homeless during the PTI’s tenure.

The premier further said that the coalition government knew that Pakistan was on the verge of default, and for that, the government decided to save the state rather than focusing on political point-scoring.

“I was offered to become the prime minister by a president in 1992; Musharraf also offered me the PM’s post, and when Nawaz Sharif offered me the premiership, I chose to serve Punjab instead to complete the mega projects,” said the premier, adding that he had many opportunities to become the prime minister in the past.

PM Shehbaz said that he will keep trying as long as he has the confidence of the party, coalition leaders, and the House. “No matter what happens, I will be the same servant of Pakistan, the same Shehbaz Sharif,” he highlighted.

“They sent a letter via WhatsApp stating that Russia will give us cheap oil, while the Russian government denied any such offer,” he said, adding that his government will buy wheat from Russia if they will provide it at low rates.

“Russia offered to sell wheat a day before after we already bought 800,000 tonnes,” he added.

“The times are tough but we will make Pakistan great by fighting this fascism,” says PM.