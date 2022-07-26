Four people electrocuted, many drown as torrential rains wreak havoc in Karachi

As the city of Karachi continues to be pummelling by heavy rains, four people—including a father-daughter—were electrocuted and four others drowned as a result of urban flooding on Monday.

A man and his daughter were electrocuted in one of the tragic events that happened on the grounds of a residential apartment building on Al-Falah Road in Lyari’s Bihar Colony. Rescue workers rushed to the scene of the accident, and the victims were taken to hospital before being declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Rehman Usman, 35, and 10-year-old Hifza.

In a separate incident in Lyari, Salamat Rakha, 60, a senior citizen, died from electrocution inside the walls of the Kalakot police station. Onto the RPCH was moved the body.

The victim was electrocuted by an electricity pole and lived in Lyari’s Baghdadi.

Waqar, a 25-year-old dyeing factory worker was electrocuted to death at a business close to Habib Bank Chowrangi, which is under the purview of the SITE A Section police station. To conduct an autopsy, the body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Amir, the son of Mumtaz, was 21 years old and drowned in the Lyari River close to Sohrab Goth inside the boundaries of the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

On the other side, four people from different localities drowned due to urban flooding in Karachi.

After a lot of rain, the sewage system in Block 11 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal overflowed, making the situation worse.

The combination of rainwater and sewage has inundated the area, causing severe inconvenience for the locals.

The water buildup in the area harms both vehicles and motorcycle riders as well as pedestrians.

Additionally, as the contaminated water has accumulated in their compounds, the situation at the Sindh High Court (SHC) and other courts has gotten worse as well.

Because there are no cleaning facilities on the court grounds, litigants and attorneys must wade through murky water to get to the courts.

Meanwhile, to check on a breach in Hub Canal, Deputy Commissioner West Mir Ghulam Qadir Talpur and Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon went there.

Ayub Sheikh, the deputy managing director of the Water Board, gave the officers a briefing on the canal’s breach and the steps needed to close it.

Similar to this, a nullah near Dargah Faqir in Nawabshah experienced a 50-foot wide breach.

Several hundred acres of land were submerged by the water that came from the breached nullah.

The water in the area had flooded many villages.