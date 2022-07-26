Gardens worthy of Versailles, this hotel in Mallorca will bewitch you

Even before touching ground, one realizes that this would be a trip to remember. At the risk of sounding easily impressionable one can be easily sold on United’s cunning seasonal route to Mallorca from the get-go.

And as the plane descended, it felt almost inconceivable that there wasn’t always a way to directly get from the Big Apple – or indeed the USA – to the spellbinding Spanish Island.

One could not take their eyes off the scenic views of beautiful, quintessentially Spanish ivy-covered houses in ruins from my window as the plane descended into Palma, the capital.

But it wasn’t until a fancy car worthy of a Bond film drives one through the grand gateway of hotel Castell Son Claret that it became apparent that this island offers total luxury, too.

The five-star hotel is located west of Palma on 326 acres of gorgeously kept gardens reminiscent of Versailles and sits at the foot of the Unesco-protected Tramuntana mountain range.

One feels like nothing less than royalty as they are driven in a golf cart to their suite, indulging in the tranquil and stunning views of the property and grounds.

The 18th-century-style hotel offers a wide range of suites for all tastes, from its nostalgic terrace and ‘castell’ suites, where authentic wooded details are prominent, to very modern rooms with the most contemporary features.

One can stay in one of the ravishing pool suites, which featured a comfortable-sized living room and floor-to-ceiling windows that allowed natural light to filter inside.

Still intoxicated with the indescribable feeling of being awakened by the Mallorcan sun, one will roll over in a bed most definitively made by and for angels every morning and wonder whether they are still dreaming.

One can spend their first afternoon relaxing in the private pool and soaking in the delicious sunlight, then lazily sprawling out on a lounge chair while enjoying the intimate privacy that Castell Son Claret offers.

Later that night, they can lay on the carefully kept grass and look at the stars in the unpolluted Mallorcan sky, feeling very much like every care they had in the world had surrendered to the calm of this magical place. Outside the hotel, you can find treasures they will remember for a lifetime.

They can wander through narrow alleyways amid Palma’s wonderful 15th-century apartments and stopped in awe at the grandiose Santa Maria de Mallorca Cathedral, a Gothic structure that, as with much of Palma, is awash with history. It was built more than 500 years ago on the orders of 13th-century monarch James I of Aragon, who while facing the sinking of his fleet in 1229, swore to God that if he survived and conquered Mallorca, he would build a great cathedral. He survived, but sadly his cathedral was not finished in his lifetime.

Today, the intimidating structure wows both visitors and the locals who attend mass services inside.

Half an hour away is the eye-catching Sa Illeta restaurant, which sits on a tiny island by the resort village of Camp de Mar. You reach it via a wooden walkway from the beach and once there, can indulge in delicious paella con gambas washed down with sangria.

While there you can listen to tourists laughing as they bathe in the warm waters of the bay, you can close your eyes and try, without luck, to think of a better place to be in to disconnect from mundane worries. At the a la carte Olivera restaurant, as sitting on the terrace, you will feel mesmerized by the scenery of the Tramuntana and the unbelievably-blue sky’s sunset reflection on the hotel’s pool, while being treated to mouthwatering dishes.

You will be blown away by the most colorful and delectable ceviche ever, the lemon tartar with blueberry ice cream, and the ultimate favorite: cod fish, calamari and Iberico ham croquettes.

The breakfasts at Olivera are similarly impressive a carnival of Montana eggs, fresh fruit salads and yogurt cereals, and curated selections of Spanish hams and cheeses.

But it’s at the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, Sa Clastra, where the food hits the highest gastronomic heights.

Chef Jordi Canto’s vibrant, colorful and unquestionably delicious six-course meal was imbued with passion.

The Pigeon ‘a la royal’ took my taste buds on a journey of sensations as you will cherish the unexpectedly exquisite blend of chocolate, strawberries, Mallorcan Palo [a sweet-bitter drink] and pigeon.

The Balearic lobster with ‘menjar blanc [blancmange],’ figs and summer truffle, and red scorpion fish with tripe and saffron sauce seals the almost mystical experience. Committed to indulging in every pleasure Castell Son Claret had to offer, One will surrender to magical hands at the hotel’s spa.

Skin is treated to an energizing scrub and massage treatment with peppermint tea, tropical flowers and azucar morena, You can take a quick shower and spent a few hours relaxing in the spa’s pool.

You will leave the hotel feeling renewed, with a boost of vitality and passion for life that had been bruised by the monotony of everyday living in a big city. Is it the best hotel in Mallorca? Thanks to United, it’s now easier than ever for Americans to find out.