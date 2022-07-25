Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has officially taken over the command of Punjab Police. On the arrival of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar at the Central Police Office, armed police squad paid salutations to him while other officers including Additional IGs and DIGs welcomed IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar. After taking charge of the post, Inspector General of Police Punjab spoke to the media representatives and explained his priorities regarding policing and crime control.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar while talking to media representatives said that at the beginning of my career I was posted as ASP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after which I spent most of my service in management positions in Punjab province. IGP said that I had the opportunity to perform the services in many countries due to which I am well aware of all the basic and emerging challenges of policing. He avowed that short and long-term planning and timely measures will be taken to deal with all these challenges in an efficient manner. IG Punjab said that the positive reforms and policies of the former IGs will not only be continued, but security and services will be provided to the citizens with new enthusiasm and determination. Faisal Shahkar said that law enforcement, crime control and prevention of abuse and violence against women and children is my first priority and zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. IG Punjab expressed these views while talking to the media representatives at the Central Police Office. He also answered the questions asked by the media representatives.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that along with crime data, public perception is the main criterion for evaluating performance of the police.

Faisal Shahkar said that the response rate of the police in crime control is fundamental and we will develop the policing on modern lines and the process of reward & punishment in the police will be made more strict. IG Punjab said that Safe City is an innovative project in terms of crime control, the scope of which will be expanded further by providing more resources along with the correction of faulty cameras. IG Punjab said that there is a change in trends of crime, with effective use of modern technology, the protection of life and property of citizens and the process of public service will be further improved. IG Punjab said that after assuming the charge of the post, I have taken the first briefing about the ongoing operation in Katcha area, concrete steps will be taken for the permanent elimination of criminals e from this area.

IG Punjab said that the working of Police Station, the basic unit of Punjab Police, will be further improved with effective supervision so that people’s problems could be solved at grass root level of police station itself. IG Punjab said that the first task we have is fool-proof security of Muharram-ul-Harram, fool-proof arrangements will be made with close coordination with all stakeholders for the security of Muharram-ul-Harram Majalis and processions. IG Punjab said that along with timely registration of FIRs, the work out rate of crimes will be further improved. IG Punjab said that the transfer/ posting will be based on merit only, those officers and personnel whose public dealings will be better will be posted in the police stations. He said that all available resources will be used to maintain law and order, protect lives and property of citizens, control street and organized crimes.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that the security of foreign nationals, especially Chinese nationals, is the first priority and the measures should be further improved in this regard.