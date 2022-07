ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has rejected the government’s petition of formation of a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab chief minister’s election.

According to details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has announced the reserved verdict.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition at the SC’s room number 1

