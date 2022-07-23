Daily Times

Saturday, July 23, 2022


‘Rich’ Prince Harry wants to ‘smear the cake over our face’

webdesk

Experts believe Prince Harry’s high-flying lifestyle has been “attracting crazies” in a ‘dimwit’s dream’. Writer Fleet Street Fox issued this claim in his latest opinion piece for The Mirror.

He wrote, “Imagine, for a moment, you were born a prince. Then imagine you were the one who wouldn’t have a job.”

“We’d all want to have the cake, eat it, and smear it all over our faces like the self-centred dimwits we had been bred to be.”

“Happy days, then, if being a rich twit with time on your hands is your aim. If, on the other hand, you want to be a jet-setting philanthropist with the private jets and sprawling mansions affordable only to billionaires, it creates a few issues.”

“The first is reputation – you will get into trouble. The second is that you will need status delivered by birth or money, preferably both. And the third is security, because you will attract crazies.”

