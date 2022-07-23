PMC initiates online portal for registration of aesthetic physicians, surgeons

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has initiated an online portal for the registration of aesthetic physicians and surgeons based on credentialing pathways of aesthetic medical practice in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the PMC, in recent years aesthetic medical and surgical practice has gained popularity and it is a consumer-driven service, and the patient and public’s interests need to be protected.

He said that the commission recognized the growing demand for not only wanting to stay healthy, but also aesthetically pleasant. He said that a significant number of medical specialists, as well as general medical practitioners, were already engaged in the practice of aesthetic medicines and growing demand has correspondingly increased the interest of others to embark on this area of practice.

As patient safety issues are of paramount importance and this practice, like all other medical specialties and practices, needs to be regulated through specific credentialing pathways to enable patients and regulators to be aware of what a particular medical practitioner can and cannot do, he added.