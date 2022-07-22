LHC stops police from entering into Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped police from entering into the Punjab Assembly.

The court observed that as per rules, the police could only enter into the Punjab Assembly, if summoned. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir passed the orders while disposing of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader Sibtain Khan and MPA Zainab Umair challenging the police deployment in Punjab Assembly during the election of provincial chief executive.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari had written a letter to the Punjab chief secretary and the IGP for police deployment at the assembly during the election of Punjab chief minister.

He submitted that the step was illegal and unconstitutional. He pleaded with the court to stop the police from entering into the Punjab Assembly. An additional advocate general Punjab also remained present during the proceedings.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, disposed of the petitions and stopped police from entering into the Punjab Assembly.