Ahsan blames PTI for ‘spreading political uncertainty’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was making attempts to spread ‘uncertainty and political instability’ to topple the incumbent development focused government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the PML-N government put the province on the track of sustainable progress and development, and international organisations praised the governance of PML-N successive governments in the province.

However, he criticised that PTI, during its almost four years rule in the Punjab province, harmed institutions, besides committing “mega corruption”.

He alleged that enough evidence emerged against PTI in foreign funding case, but the party was still receiving funds and using it for advancing political goals and rationale on social media against the political opponents and institutions.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the country was passing through a phase of economic restoration and there was a need of ‘grand national recovery’ and charter of economy, whereas the PTI leadership was playing a “game” of creating unrest in the country..

He further criticised that the incompetence of PTI government resulted in country’s isolation at diplomatic forum which allowed India to carry unilateral activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“Poor economic policies of the previous government took the country to a close alley and the present government had to take tough decisions to bring the country out of that situation”.