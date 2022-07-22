CM Punjab election: Voting process ends, counting begins

The contest, which began after a delay of three hours, is expected to shape the country’s future political scenario. The process of voting ended at about 8:50pm after which the counting of votes began.

Pervaiz Elahi among all Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has voted to elect the new Punjab chief minister in the provincial assembly session.

Minutes before the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain refused to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Pervaiz Elahi.