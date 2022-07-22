Daily Times

Govt appoints new IG Punjab ahead of CM election

webdesk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Shahkar a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan has been transferred and posted as a provincial police officer with the approval of the federal government.

He was previously serving as the Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police (PRP). Shahkar replaces Rao Sardar with immediate effect.

