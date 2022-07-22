South Asian creators share their sounds and culture on Spotify

July 18 marked the start of South Asian Heritage Month, which celebrates the history and culture of eight countries in South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

This year marks a particularly monumental milestone: the 75th anniversary of India’s and Pakistan’s independence.

On this occasion, Spotify is celebrating the wide breadth of talent in and inspired by these countries. Through a revamped on-platform hub, listeners can find popular Desi playlists, exclusive playlist takeovers from noteworthy community members, and more.

To kick off the month, Spotify asked a collection of artists and creators about how their South Asian culture has influenced their work.

ASIM AZHAR, PAKISTANI SINGER-SONGWRITER — “I started doing music in 2012 because I felt like there was a void in our South Asian music scene where there wasn’t enough culture crossing. That was my main aim. What I do now is incorporate and try to blend Eastern sounds and instruments in my pop-oriented songs, which usually have a Western arrangement-whether it’s melodically or lyrically representing my South Asian culture. For instance, we added qawali in one of my really popular songs, and I feel like a lot of people resonated with it because it brought them back to their culture as soon as the chorus hit and the qawali started. I try my best to slip in South Asian themes and sounds in my music and make a modernized version out of it. Also, I’m really happy how it’s being done more often and so well in our side of the world now. We’ve come a long way, but a lot more to go!”

HASAN RAHEEM, PAKISTAN ISINGER-SONGWRITER — “I’ve grown up listening to South Asian music, so melodically I’ve been influenced and inspired by a lot of other artists and their songs without losing my own essence and originality. Sampling old classical songs and experimenting pop, R&B, hip-hop with those samples has been very helpful in setting the sound that I have now. Musically, I was inclined to incorporate the sounds of instruments such as shehnai, tabla, and sarangi in my songs, which are a huge part of Pakistani classical and North Indian music.”

DIVINE, INDIAN HIP-HOP ARTIST — “I feel like the spirit of South Asia, at its very core, is about hustling and overcoming circumstances where the odds are stacked against us. Throughout my career, I have tried to pen down lyrics that represent this very undying spirit. Musically, while I draw a lot of my influences from the West, I often try to pick up nuggets from more traditional South Asian music-whether it be interpolation of lyrics from an iconic Bollywood hit/film or picking up samples from classic Indian melodies. Music from film has been a shared heritage and a connecting thread for all of us who call South Asia our home or have roots going back here.”

RAJA KUMARI, INDIAN AMERICAN RAPPER — “My South Asian heritage is integral to everything I do as an artist. Whether it be the sounds or visuals, my culture is just a part of who I am.”

MUMZY STRANGER, BRITISH BANGLADESHI RAPPER & PRODUCER — “As a British Bangladeshi, I have grown up listening to Western and Eastern music, especially Bollywood music. I have picked up instruments and melodies from South Asian culture and fused this with Western genres to create a unique sound, which I am championing currently.”