ECP declares JI’s sit-in as ‘unethical’

Jamat-e-Islami’s planned sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan Regional Office in Karachi on Friday against the postponement of local government polls was clearly unethical and unfair as the party itself sought rescheduling of the second phase of polls in an application submitted on June 18.

The ECP spokesman said in a statement that the JI’s Election Cell Chairman and Naib Ameer of party, Raja Arif Sultan Minhas had moved an application in Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh on June 18, 2022 – requesting the Commission to postpone LG poll’s (second phase) as well as NA 245 by polls.

JI, a mature political party having rich democratic traditions can’t be expected to stage a sit-in against the decisions taken on their own request, said the spokesman. He said the ECP postponed by elections in NA 245 and LG polls after considering JI’s application and some other factors. The by election in NA 245 would be held on August 21 instead of July 27 and LG polls would be held on August 28 instead of July 24.