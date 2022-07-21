Secretary directs expeditious completion of housing projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday directed the concerned to accelerate the pace of different ongoing housing projects to provide modern residential facilities to the masses in the shortest possible time.

In a statement issued here, he ordered early delivery of the ministry’s housing units, saying that the topmost priority of his ministry was to ensure timely completion of the projects. He directed the contractors to ensure using best quality material in under construction housing units, and instructed the officials to indicate the hurdles if any, and to take adequate measures to remove those obstacles as early as possible.

After taking charge, Shallwani has so far visited Bhara Kahu Green Enclave Project, Kashmir Avenue Apartments, Sector G-13, Islamabad, under construction Islamabad High Court Building and other projects to review the pace of work and directed for completion of the projects as per schedule.