KP CM announces Rs1.2b package for flood-hit Swabi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced a special rehabilitation package of Rs1.2 billion for the flood-hit areas of Swabi district.

The package announced by the chief minister during his visit to flood affected areas, included Rs1 billion for the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and Rs200 million for electricity repair work.

The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs500,000 each for the relatives of those persons who died in flood related incidents, besides Rs400,000 as compensation amount for a fully damaged house and Rs160,000 for a partially damaged one. Mahmood Khan also announced to enhance amount of compensation for the damaged crops. He directed the irrigation department to estimate the damages and prepare a report in that regard.

Accompanied by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Abdul Karim and district administration officials, he visited Baamkhel and other affected areas of the district to have first-hand account of the damages caused by the recent flash floods. He was also given a briefing in that regard.

He said, “The KP government stands with the flood affected victims in this difficult time.” He assured all possible support to them.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to remove encroachments from the banks of rivers and canals, besides launching a cleanliness drive in the area. The scale of damages would have been far lesser if there were no encroachment on natural water channels, he observed.

The chief minister on the occasion distributed cheques of Rs 300,000 each among the bereaved families of persons died during the recent flash floods.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan inaugurated Provincial Security Secretariat (PSS) being established in Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Peshawar.

Commander 11 Corps Peshawar and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present in the inauguration ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Advocate General, IG Frontier Constabulary KP, Director General FIA, Director, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, DG NADRA, Force Commander ANF, DIG IB KP, Director General Passport, Chief Manager SBP, Member Custom Operation, DG Excise and Taxation, DIG Special Branch and DIG CTD.

Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department welcomed the participants and briefed them about establishment of PSS. A specially designed software was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Commander 11 Corps Peshawar, in his concluding remarks highlighted the purpose of PSS and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and elaborated its key role in streamlining the overall coordination mechanism for effective and efficient results.