PDMA issues alert in Punjab ahead of expected rains

Provincial Disaster Management Authority has alerted concerned departments to take all precautionary measures ahead of expected rains and threat of flooding from July 21 to 26.

As predicted by the Meteorological department, heavy rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi with a threat of inundation of low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, rain with thundershowers is also expected in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Director General PDMA Faisal Farid, while instructing the district administration across the province, said that they should immediately report any possible flood like situation and ensure arrangements for immediate relocation of temporary relief camps/safe places for the residents of affected areas if required. Timely availability of all required machinery/de-watering sets to avoid floods should be made, he added.

He said that in order to save people from infectious diseases, health department should mobilize medical teams to provide first aid to flood and rains affectees, stated a press release. “Medicinal sprays in specific areas to prevent water borne diseases should also be ensured. During the rainy season, WAPDA should make necessary arrangements on an emergency basis, and traffic police should ensure smooth traffic flow”, he added.