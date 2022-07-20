Govt to prevent discrimination against religious minorities: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD: The government is fully aware about its responsibilities to protect the constitutional rights of the citizens to prevent discrimination against religious minorities in the country, said Federal Minister for Human Rights, Riaz Hussain Pirzada. The minister said this in a meeting with a delegation of National Lobbying for Minority Rights, said a tweet.

“We are cognizant of our responsibilities to protect the constitutional rights of all citizens in country & would take each possible step to prevent discrimination against religious minorities”, the minister tweeted.