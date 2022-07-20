Pakistan reports 592 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Seven more individuals died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, on top of a sharp increase in the number of positive cases reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

According to the most recent NIH statistics, 592 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours following 21,264 diagnostic tests, with a positivity ratio of 2.78 percent observed across the country.

COVID-19 Statistics 20 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,264

Positive Cases: 592

Positivity %: 2.78%

Deaths: 07

Patients on Critical Care: 174 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, compared to the previous day’s record of zero deaths, seven more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 30,452 since the start of the epidemic, according to NIH data.

During the last 24 hours, a slight increase was reported in the list of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive-care units (ICU). As per NIH, 174 patients are still being treated in hospitals around the country.