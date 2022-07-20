Over 4,000 pilgrims return after performing Haj

Over 4,000 pilgrims, who went to perform the religious obligation under the government scheme, have so far returned Pakistan from Saudi Arabia through various flights. A month-long post Haj flights operation, which started on last Friday to bring back nearly 82,000 Hujaj from the holy land,would complete on August 13, Director Haj Sajid Manzoor Asadi said on Tuesday. According to a message received here, he said over 1,750 Hujaj has been sent to Madina Munawara and the Hajj flights to bring back Pakistani Hujaj from Madina would be started from July 25.

Referring to some complaints on social media regarding anomalies in flight operation in Sajid Asadi, he said those who have been in trouble had booked the tickets by themselves – bypassing the mechanism of their Maktab and the Saudi government.

“It was true that some people have faced problems, as they were the people, who have booked tickets on their own and obtained no objection certificate (NOC) from Pakistani Haj mission. Such people have bypassed the teachings and mechanism of Saudi government.

“If a Haji takes NOC from us, then he goes off the radar of the Maktab, after which such problems arise. The Saudi Hajj ministry has decided that the Maktab would not issue a passport to any such Haji, (who has the NOC) and the Maktab would take him to the airport on its own transport”.