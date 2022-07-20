Ehsaas Nashonuma disburses Rs310.81m, enrolls 99,190 beneficiaries

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention of Ehsaas Nashonuma has enrolled 99,190 beneficiaries and disbursed Rs310.81 million till March during the Fiscal Year 2022, since inception. According to an official source, the CCT intervention was designed by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in August, 2020 to increase the uptake of health and nutrition services of its beneficiaries. The primary objectives of the programme is to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improved weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anemia and micro-nutrient deficiencies and prevent low birth weight. World Food Programme is the lead implementing partner for Ehsaas Nashonuma. The total budget of the three-year programme is approximately Rs8.52 billion. A total of 50 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centres across 14 districts are being established countrywide at the district and tehsil level to provide health services and conditional cash transfers under two years old; Rs1500 for a boy child and mother and Rs2000 for a girl child mainly to prevent children from stunting growth issue.