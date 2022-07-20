Changing Role of Media

The role of media is very important in today’s global village. In my childhood, newspapers used to be the only medium of publishing news of political activity, especially in the times of General Zia ul Haq’s martial law. Beat reporters, news reporters, desks in-charge, editors and many people working in the newspapers were highly important at that time. They are still important but time has changed as the television channels have taken more importance because of the breaking news and live telecasts of events, sharing of information and press conferences. The struggle for the restoration of democracy during martial law was very difficult and managing the people and running the political party was a difficult task. There was no mobile phone. No fax and no internet facility were available during that time. The immediate passing of the message to people living in different villages, cities or other parts of the country was impossible. The way you could pass on the message was to post the letter, book a call on a landline number and wait for the call to connect, which had no time limit or send a telegram. So newspaper was a very important medium for the people struggling for democracy. At that time, Pakistan People’s Party was the main party whose workers were facing difficulties and giving sacrifices for the great task. I remember that people working with newspapers–either reporters or photographers– were given extra respect by my father. Most of them, despite the fact they are old now, are like family members till now. They used to work in the newspaper without any greed but for their respect and integrity. After the plane crash of Zia, newspapers became important for all the political, democratic and non-democratic forces. This medium was important for a very long time even after licenses for new channels were given to the newspaper owners and others. Many people, especially elders, were very fond of Radio, which was also a very important medium for broadcasting important news via BBC Urdu and Voice of America Urdu service.

People working with newspapers — either reporters or photographers — were given extra respect by my father.

I remember it was the year 2002 before the elections when my father Dr Jehangir Bader was in jail during General Pervaiz Musharraf’s regime. He was contesting the election from the camp jail Lahore as a candidate of PPP from the walled city of Lahore and I was running the campaign of my father. It was my first interaction with one of the private channels, which took my interview regarding the elections and current issues. I had no idea how important these tv channels will be in the coming time. Soon, several tv channels were given the freedom of the press and were on air and doing what they were supposed to do. These channels became businesses and like other businesses, they had their agenda–to make money as much as they can. Many people from the print media were allowed to be a part of the electronic media, which added value to their portfolio. Many new people, who were vocal and active in conducting or moderating the tv interviews, were brought on air and given the chance to play their roles. This electronic media gave rise to many people many of them are still working and few of them have left. I also experienced working with a few tv channels for a couple of years hosting the live tv show on current affairs. I left the hosting because I felt the political environment was not suitable for me at that time. I interacted and worked with many talented and learned people. I felt at that time that not every person is a journalist. Whoever works in the field of electronic media does not become a real journalist. Real journalists are those people who worked in print media and are still working for print, but adding value to their portfolio and now has been a part of the electronic media. The are many journalists who don’t like to call those who have not worked for the print media real journalists. This is a debatable question that can be discussed some other time.

Now at this time, in the last few years, social media has taken a very vital position for sharing news and information, which is a new medium for all the people who have no access to print media or electronic media. This medium has its own space and a target market that every person in this world can access to this or write content or share the information either in writing or sharing it in person. There is very authentic information on this platform but there is much fake news roaming around. It is for us to decide what we feel right and believe in.

People are not appreciating the rise of fake news and yellow journalism on electronic media. It is being highlighted on social media to give awareness to the common man in the country to decide between right and wrong or good and bad.

The writer is a litigation, corporate and human rights lawyer, a political activist and former Vice-Chairman (SAARC Young Entrepreneur Forum).