Defence lawyer requests court to dismiss LNG reference

ISLAMABAD: The defence lawyer in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday requested the accountability court to quash the case against them under new amendments in NAB Ordinance.

A C-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan and other co-accused. At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer said that trial of his client couldn’t be done under the new NAB law.

However, NAB’s official took the stance that the reference couldn’t be terminated as clauses of anti money laundering law were also included in the case. PML-N’s leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pleaded that the sections of anti money laundering law could be applied only against public office holder.

He asked the NAB could continue case proceeding against him but it shouldn’t involve the innocent co-accused in the matter. The court said that the accused who wanted to get relief under new NAB law should submit their written applications. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till August 2.