Performance of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta during monsoon hailed

The civil society, trade organizations, tribal notables and dwellers of Quetta city have widely hailed the cleaning and encroachment drive carried out by the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta during Eid-ul Azha and monsoon rains.

“After a long time, round the clock cleaning drive carried out by the staff of MCQ was witnessed in the provincial capital of Balochistan, hence needs wide appreciation,” they said while talking to APP on Monday.

“We have seen no remains of animals and garbage dumped on roads during the three days of Eid ul-Azha,” said Ameenullah Kasi Advocate. We always criticize the government for their negligence but don’t come forward to appreciate them for their good work, he maintained.

Balochistan Trade union’s office bearer, Ajab Khan Nasar also praised the MCQ for their tremendous work as saying under the leadership of Administrator Quetta, Abdul Jabbar Baloch, staff of MCQ discharged their duties with utmost dedication and sense of responsibility.

“The staff of MCQ shall be given a bonus for their extra ordinary work during monsoon rains and Eid,” he demanded.

It is worth mentioning here that soon after the monsoon rain hit the city, MCQ staff launched a cleaning operation to clear the choked points of the city not cleaned for decades.

In his comment on the MCQ cleaning operation, Mir Alam Zaib Marri, Tribal notable said that for the first time in the history, Quetta city was clean and garbage free during the Eid days. “Immediate response of MCQ after the first spell of monsoon rains and cleaning of drains will definitely help save dwellers of Quetta the effects of the next spell.”

Abdul Jabbar Baloch, Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), talking to this scribe said that more than 4000 wastes, including 2500 animal’s remain, had been collected and accordingly disposed of during three days of Eid-ul-Azha by 1200 staff of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

“As many as 47 choked points had been cleared besides removing encroachments from different flood channels in Quetta,” he said, adding that a complaint cell was being set up in QMC to redress the grievances of complainants.

He noted “There are 34 drains in Quetta and due to absence of a cleaning drive for last couple of years, the flow of water in these drains are obstructed causing great inconvenience to the area people. ” A survey of these drains and encroachment has been completed and soon the system will be digitalized to resolve the issue of accumulation of water on roads for good.” About the current ongoing drive against encroachment, he said that the anti-encroachment drive launched by district administration Quetta to clear choked points and remove encroachments from flood channels was in progress under the supervision of DC Quetta.

“A total of 25 FIRs had been lodged on the charges of defying building codes and encroachment,” he maintained.

Underlining the need for creating awareness to make Quetta neat and tidy, Abdul Jabbar Baloch said that Quetta city belonged to all of us and as such it was our collective responsibility to play our part and cooperate with the MCQ.